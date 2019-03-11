Image copyright Peter Moore Image caption The incident happened as the train approached Galashiels station

British Transport Police are trying to trace a group of teenagers after a stone struck a train windscreen.

The incident happened at Galashiels station on the Borders Railway line between Edinburgh and Tweedbank.

A boy who was with two girls is reported to have thrown the stone which cracked the windscreen. It will cost £3,200 to replace.

The teenagers - all thought to be aged between 15 and 16 - were standing on a path next to the line.

The incident happened at about 15:45 on Monday 18 February as the train pulled into the station.

No description has been issued of the boy but the girls have been described as having brown hair with blonde streaks.

Both were wearing large tracksuit tops which almost reached their knees.

One of the girl's tracksuits was green and black with a hood and had Adidas branding.