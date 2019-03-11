Man hit by car in Dumfries 'got up and ran off'
- 11 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are trying to trace a man who "got up and ran off" after being struck by a car in southern Scotland.
The incident happened on the Buccleuch Street bridge in Dumfries at about 12:20 on Saturday.
The man ran out in front of the black Mini and ended up on its bonnet before running off.
He has been described as in his 40s or 50s and was wearing a blue checked shirt or jacket. Anyone with information should contact police.