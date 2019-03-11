South Scotland

West Linton golf club holiday park plans lodged

  • 11 March 2019
Image caption Plans for the site in the Scottish Borders have been scaled down following public consultation

An application has been submitted to turn a former Borders golf course into a large holiday park.

Middlesex-based Sandy Lane Resorts Ltd wants to build 180 lodges at Rutherford Castle near West Linton.

The full planning application also includes a retail village, swimming pools, a bowling alley, bar, restaurant and function room.

A pre-application notice was submitted last year and the company held a series of consultation events.

It has now scaled down its plans - removing touring pitches, glamping pods and tree houses - from the initial masterplan.

The golf course closed in 2015 due to falling membership and plans to transform the site emerged soon afterwards.

