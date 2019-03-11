Image copyright Justice for Jean Image caption The family hope Jean Hanlon's story can be featured on television in Greece

The son of a Scots woman found dead off the coast of Crete has said his family's quest for answers continues on the 10th anniversary of her death.

The body of Jean Hanlon, from Dumfries, was discovered in 2009 but how she died has never been fully ascertained.

A first post-mortem concluded she had drowned but a second one suggested injuries consistent with a struggle.

Her son, Michael Porter, said the family's quest for answers would go on even though a decade had now passed.

'Extremely expensive'

He said they needed new evidence in order to have the case reopened and were currently trying to secure a report on the Greek equivalent of Crimewatch.

"I have been in touch with them and they are currently reviewing mum's case and whether they can take that on," he said.

"If that fails then it will be going down the route of a private investigator which is extremely expensive.

"Although we have a vast amount of funds raised over the past 10 years, with a private investigator it is just how long is a piece of string - the funds could be gone in a month or so."

Mr Porter has also written to the Greek prime minister to highlight the case and is awaiting a reply.

'Dying day'

He said: "It is very scary that we are now 10 years on and you get to that point where you think: 'What else can I do?'

"I am certainly not going to stop and I will never stop until my last dying day.

"I will always fight on for mum - I made a promise I would do that.

"It does get a bit scary and frustrating to think: 'What else can I do now?"

However, he said the family would not give up on efforts to secure a "full, proper investigation" into what had happened to his mother.