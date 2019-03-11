Benidorm fight death man identified as Jim Clark from Hawick
- 11 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Spanish police have identified a 33-year-old man from Scotland who died after an early morning confrontation in Benidorm.
Jim Clark, from Hawick, was staying in a hotel in the holiday resort.
Officers are attempting to trace two English men in connection with the death in the early hours of Friday morning.
It is understood Mr Clark had travelled to Spain as part of a stag party.