Image copyright Police Scotland

A driver escaped with minor injuries after a tree fell on her car in south-west Scotland.

Police said the woman had a "lucky escape" during wet and windy weather in Dumfries and Galloway on Friday night.

A photograph posted on Facebook by Police Scotland showed that the tree crashed on to the car's bonnet and smashed the windscreen.

They said the incident happened near the village of Ruthwell, between Dumfries and Annan.

Local farmers and residents from Ruthwell and nearby Clarencefield helped cut up the tree and move it from the road.