Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption The exhibition will come to Kirkcudbright next year as a result of a Facebook campaign

A Facebook campaign has succeeded in bringing the Scottish Portrait Awards exhibition to southern Scotland.

It will come to the new gallery in Kirkcudbright after it runs in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

SPA Director Gordon Mitchell said they had originally sought suggestions for where to take the exhibition in the north of the country.

However, they "very quickly" got the message from responses that they should take it to the south.

Image copyright SPA Image caption Kirkcudbright Gallery said past exhibitions had shown an "incredibly high quality of work"

"It was a great idea, so we got in touch," he said.

"The SPA exhibition presents the best in contemporary portraiture that Scotland has to offer.

"We are delighted that it will be seen in the brilliant new space in Kirkcudbright."

Speaking on behalf of the gallery, which is run by Dumfries and Galloway Council, arts officer Rachael Dilley said they were "thrilled" to showcase the top entries from the 2019 competition.

"Previous SPA exhibitions have demonstrated an incredibly high quality of work, exploring several different artistic mediums such as photography, works on paper, oil paintings and sculpture," she said.

"The exhibition will be a highlight for Kirkcudbright Galleries in 2020."

The 2019 SPA Exhibitions will run at the Scottish Arts Club in Edinburgh from 2 to 30 November, at the Glasgow Art Club from 16 January to 15 February 2020, and will complete its run in Kirkcudbright from 14 March to 24 May 2020.