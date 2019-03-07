Image caption The building near the Midsteeple that sold just a few weeks ago has been put back up for auction

A property a community group hoped to buy, to help town centre regeneration, has gone back up for sale just weeks after it missed out at auction.

The Midsteeple Quarter lost out on premises on Dumfries High Street last month despite a fundraising campaign.

It had been in talks with the owners for some time about buying the site as part of its wider regeneration project.

However, one of the buildings it failed to secure is now going up for auction with a guide price of £145,000.

Project Director Matt Baker said at the time he was "a little heartbroken" to miss out on the buildings at 113-119 High Street when they sold for £142,000.

Now 117-119 High Street is set to go back under the hammer on 19 March.

Mr Baker said his organisation was "incredibly frustrated" at what was happening.

"We have contacted the owner to confirm our community's disappointment and our determination to see a positive outcome for Dumfries town centre," he said.

"We hope the owner will decide to do the right thing and deal with us."