Image caption The campus was forced to shut on safety grounds just weeks after it opened

Nursery and primary pupils at a new school campus in Dumfries which was closed on safety grounds are facing an additional delay to their return.

The North West Community Campus opened in August but shut the following month after staff and children were hurt.

Langlands special school pupils will return as scheduled to the site in Dumfries on 20 March.

However, nursery and primary children will now wait until 1 April rather than 25 March due to additional cleaning.

Nursery and primary pupils will return a week after the latest schedule

A Dumfries and Galloway Council statement confirmed that work at the campus had now almost been completed "to the satisfaction of the authority".

"We think the final sign off will be achieved as of Friday 8 March, following a period of deep cleaning to reach standards expected by the council," it said.

"This timescale allows for the move of the pupils at Langlands to progress as planned on the 20 March.

"School closure days have been agreed by Scottish government for this purpose."

However, other students face a few extra days before they go back.

Smooth move

"It is now planned that the nursery and primary pupils will return to NWCC on 1 April 2019," said the statement.

"This is one week later than the provisional date which has been circulated but reflects the requirement for additional cleaning.

"This period also allows a good planning and preparation time to ensure that the move is smooth for pupils and staff."

Secondary pupils will return after exams in June as expected.

All of the students affected by the closure are currently being accommodated in a number of schools in the town.