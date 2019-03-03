Woman cut from car hanging over bridge
- 3 March 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 69-year-old woman who was trapped in a car found hanging over a bridge has been cut free by firefighters in the Scottish borders.
Emergency crews were called to the incident, on the A699 at Bow Bridge, near Melrose at about 19:50 on Saturday.
Fire fighters used two winches to stabilise the car, while cutting gear was used to free the casualty.
The woman was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment to her injuries.