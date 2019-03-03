Woman cut from car hanging over bridge

Image copyright Google Image caption The car was found hanging over Bow Bridge near Melrose

A 69-year-old woman who was trapped in a car found hanging over a bridge has been cut free by firefighters in the Scottish borders.

Emergency crews were called to the incident, on the A699 at Bow Bridge, near Melrose at about 19:50 on Saturday.

Fire fighters used two winches to stabilise the car, while cutting gear was used to free the casualty.

The woman was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment to her injuries.