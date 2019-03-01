Driver admits causing motorcyclist death near Dumfries
- 1 March 2019
A motorist has admitted causing the death of a motorcyclist on the A711 near Dumfries.
James Kiltie, 53, from Dumfries, changed his plea to guilty after four days of evidence before a jury.
He had previously denied causing the death of Michael Cloy, 47, of Kirkton, by careless driving in April 2017.
Sheriff Brian Mohan called for background reports at Dumfries Sheriff Court and Kiltie will be sentenced at the end of the month.