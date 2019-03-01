Storm Freya prompts strong wind warning for southern Scotland
- 1 March 2019
A warning of strong winds has been issued for parts of southern Scotland with Storm Freya due to hit the UK.
The yellow "be aware" alert has been put in place from 15:00 on Sunday until 06:00 on Monday.
The Met Office said there was the danger of some damage to buildings and trees and potential disruption to travel and power supplies.
The warning covers some of the southernmost parts of Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.