Death of woman, 28, in Tweedbank not suspicious

  • 28 February 2019

Police are not treating the death of a young woman at a property in the Scottish Borders as suspicious.

They were called out to the site on Carlin Court in Tweedbank on Wednesday night.

A 28-year-old woman was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Another woman was also taken to hospital for checks as a result of the callout.

