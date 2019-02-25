Image copyright MJ Richardson Image caption A safe containing a four-figure sum of money was taken from the Humbie Community Hub

A car stolen from a house in the Borders is believed to have been used in a break-in in East Lothian.

It was one of three vehicles taken from a property in Clovenfords between 22:00 on Friday and 01:35 on Saturday.

Police believe the black Audi RS4 was then used in a break-in at the Humbie Community Hub where a safe containing a four-figure sum of money was stolen.

That incident took place at about 01:20 on Sunday and the car was later recovered in the Millerhill area.

The initial break-in took place at a property on Whytbank Row in Clovenfords.

Entry was gained to the building and keys to a grey Volkswagen Golf, the Audi RS4 and a silver Audi A4 Allroad were taken and the vehicles stolen.

Further offences

The VW was found in Penicuik a short time later.

The RS4 is then thought to have been used in the raid at the community hub but the third vehicle - registration P33 OFT - has yet to be traced.

Det Ch Insp Paul Batten said: "The theft of these vehicles, and the subsequent break-in to the property in East Lothian, are being investigated as part of Operation Greenbay.

"This incident is being linked with similar house break-ins and car thefts that have occurred across the east of Scotland over the past month."

He said they believed the untraced vehicle could be used to commit further offences and asked anyone who has seen it to contact them.