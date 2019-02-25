Image copyright Google Image caption Raised lead levels were found in the water supply at the primary school

A school in southern Scotland has been shut following the discovery of raised lead levels in its water supply.

Pupils from Cummertrees Primary will be taken to Carrutherstown - about five miles away - while investigations into the cause are carried out.

The move affects about 40 pupils and could see the school closed for about three weeks.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said the wellbeing of staff and pupils was its "primary concern".

Single test

A public health spokesman said: "Within half an hour of receiving the results of the water test, we held an incident management meeting.

"The next morning bottled water was supplied to the school.

"Parents were notified of developments and given the opportunity to speak to the public health team."

The council said a single test taken at a weekend when water had been standing in pipes for two days had found the raised lead content.

Further water samples saw levels reduce but they were still "higher than would be expected".

'Further investigations'

The local authority said water supplies to the school kitchen came from another source and had not been affected.

It is now working with Scottish Water to investigate the source of the lead.

"The school doesn't have any lead pipework or a lead water tank," said a council statement.

"Further investigations will require heavy plant and excavations, which could take around three weeks."