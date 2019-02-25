Man, 61, dies in Earlston cottage fire
25 February 2019
A man has died in a house fire in the Scottish Borders.
Emergency services were called to his cottage in Earlston at about 07:20 on Sunday but the 61-year-old could not be saved.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spent much of the day dealing with the incident.
Four crews were involved in the operation and they were stood down shortly after 16:00.