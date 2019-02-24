Walkers located by smartphone technology
- 24 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three walkers have been rescued after a night-time operation in Galloway.
They had been reported missing on Cairnsmore of Fleet, a mountain on the edge of Galloway Forest Park.
Members of Galloway Mountain Rescue Team located them using technology which gives the walkers' position through a link sent to their smartphone.
The walkers were escorted to safety at about 22:00. They were reported to be "cold and tired" but uninjured.