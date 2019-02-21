Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A6105 near Earlston on Wednesday night

Five people have been taken to hospital following a two-car collision in the Scottish Borders.

One motorist had to be cut free from the wreckage on the A6015 near Earlston at about 22:30 on Wednesday.

All five injured people were taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment after the incident.

The road between Earlston and Gordon remained closed overnight but was reopened at about 06:40.