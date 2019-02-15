Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption Work is ongoing on the campus which will replace three schools in the town

The public is being offered the chance to see progress on a new £32m school campus in the Borders.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney marked the official start of work in Jedburgh in June last year.

The new intergenerational campus at Hartrigge Park will replace Jedburgh Grammar, Howdenburn and Parkside primary schools by 2020.

The site will be opened up to the public on 21 March for people to take a first look around.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption A tour is being offered of the site next month

More than 80 entries were received as part of consultation to find a name for the campus.

A longlist will be given to councillors and Jedburgh Community Council to create a shortlist for the public to vote on.

However, the suggestion Grammary McGrammar School was among those which will not be taken forward.

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The new campus is scheduled to open next year

Council leader Shona Haslam said: "There is real excitement building as we approach one year until the new Jedburgh campus opens.

"We are determined to continue to improve our school estate to ensure it is fit for purpose for our young people, staff and local communities."

Anyone who cannot make the open day is able to take a virtual tour online.