Firefighters have been battling a blaze at an industrial unit in the Scottish Borders.

A number of crews were called to the scene at Traquair Road in Innerleithen at about 13:20.

A warehouse building was well alight by the time they arrived at the scene of the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service issued an appeal for the public to stay away from the Traquair Road area so firefighting efforts were not hampered.

People in nearby homes were urged to keep their windows closed as a precaution.