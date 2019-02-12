A man who raped a 20-year-old woman twice later sent her a text saying: "I'm really sorry."

Shaun Scott, 23, of Lockerbie, was convicted of raping his victim on two occasions in Sanquhar in October 2017.

He was also found guilty of raping another woman when she was 16 in the same town on various occasions between March 2011 and February 2012.

Sentence was deferred at the High Court in Glasgow and Scott was placed on the sex offenders register.

His 20-year-old victim - who had been in a relationship with him - told a jury she wrote a text to him saying: "There's nothing between us now. Clearly you don't force someone u 'love' to have sex TWICE. There's a word for that - rape."

Scott texted back saying he was "really sorry".

'Psychological consequences'

In evidence Scott denied raping either woman and claimed that he was apologising for pushing the 20-year-old over.

He said: "I struggle with reading and writing and I didn't see the word rape in the text."

Prosecutor Lindsey Dalziel told the court that Scott had previous convictions for theft and road traffic offences.

A judge told him: "It is obvious as a result of these offences both women have suffered psychological consequences.

"They both spoke of their relationships with you starting off happily and then going downhill rapidly and resulting in you being quite violent towards them."