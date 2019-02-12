Image copyright MJ Richardson Image caption Demand is putting pressure on bed availability at the Borders General Hospital

A hospital accident and emergency department is facing "exceptionally high demand" which is putting pressure on bed availability.

It has prompted a plea to the public to help deal with the situation at the Borders General Hospital near Melrose.

Anyone with a relative ready to leave the site has been asked to collect them as soon as they can.

The public has also been asked only to go to accident and emergency if they need "urgent medical attention".

'Working hard'

Nicky Berry, director of nursing, midwifery and acute services, said: "We are currently experiencing exceptionally high demand in our accident and emergency department which is putting pressure on bed availability in the hospital.

"We are working hard to discharge patients who are well enough to go home to create some more space, however this takes time.

"If you have a relative in any of our hospitals who is ready to be discharged, please make arrangements to collect them as soon as you can."

Anyone who does attend accident and emergency has been told they may have to wait longer than usual.

If it is not an emergency, GP surgeries or community pharmacies may be able to help or the NHS Inform website for minor illnesses and injuries.