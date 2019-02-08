Image copyright Google Image caption NHS Dumfries and Galloway has contacted patients who had physiotherapy at the Mountainhall Centre

Police have confirmed an investigation is being carried out into allegations of inappropriate behaviour against a former health worker.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway has contacted patients who had physiotherapy at the Mountainhall Centre in Dumfries between July and December last year.

They have been urged to report any concerns.

A police spokesman said a 64-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with an ongoing inquiry.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said it was aware of the police investigation and the individual involved was no longer employed by the board.

It said it was "co-operating fully" with police inquiries.