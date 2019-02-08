In pictures: Jedburgh's ba' game

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption Teams battle over a small leather ball in the heart of the Borders town

The Uppies and the Doonies went head to head in Jedburgh on Thursday in their traditional annual ba' game.

It is one of a number of towns to stage such events.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption Both boys' and men's games take place throughout the day

The Uppies try to take a small leather ball towards the town's castle and the Doonies try to carry it towards the Jedwater.

Games often run on until late in the day as the action takes place up and down through the town centre.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The action is rarely anything less than fast and furious

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption Jedburgh is one of a number of towns that still play the traditional ba' games

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The aim of the game is to carry a leather ball to a "goal" at either end of the town

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The action draws large crowds and competitors of all ages

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption It is not always easy to tell who is on top during the game

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The teams taking part represent those living to the north and south of the town's Mercat Cross

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption Shops in the town take protective steps during the ba' game

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The town is proud of its tradition which dates back centuries

All pictures copyright Dougie Johnston.