Account 'hack' scammer steals £11,000 from Castle Douglas woman
- 7 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An 84-year-old woman has been conned out of £11,000 by someone claiming to work for BT.
She was called "out of the blue" and told an attempt had been made to hack her bank account.
The woman, from Castle Douglas, was subsequently convinced to transfer the money by the caller.
Police said calls in the area from people claiming to be from BT or a broadband provider were "very common" and urged the public to be aware.