An 84-year-old woman has been conned out of £11,000 by someone claiming to work for BT.

She was called "out of the blue" and told an attempt had been made to hack her bank account.

The woman, from Castle Douglas, was subsequently convinced to transfer the money by the caller.

Police said calls in the area from people claiming to be from BT or a broadband provider were "very common" and urged the public to be aware.