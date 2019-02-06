Lorry driver fight breaks out on A75 near Castle Douglas
A fight has broken out between two lorry drivers on a busy road in the south of Scotland.
The incident happened at about 11:30 on the A75, near the Ram Hill, at Castle Douglas.
Police believe the drivers of a number of vehicles waiting in a line of traffic would have witnessed it.
They have appealed for a man who spoke to officers when they arrived at the scene but left before giving his details to get in contact.
They are also trying to trace the driver of a blue and red Scania R580, described as 6ft 5in tall, of muscular build with short, grey hair and bald on top with a long grey beard.
He was wearing a black and grey shirt and jeans.