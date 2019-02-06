Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption The incident happened on the A75 near Castle Douglas

A fight has broken out between two lorry drivers on a busy road in the south of Scotland.

The incident happened at about 11:30 on the A75, near the Ram Hill, at Castle Douglas.

Police believe the drivers of a number of vehicles waiting in a line of traffic would have witnessed it.

They have appealed for a man who spoke to officers when they arrived at the scene but left before giving his details to get in contact.

They are also trying to trace the driver of a blue and red Scania R580, described as 6ft 5in tall, of muscular build with short, grey hair and bald on top with a long grey beard.

He was wearing a black and grey shirt and jeans.