A Dumfries pensioner has been conned out of thousands of pounds by a "pretty woman" who contacted him on Facebook.

She convinced the 66-year-old to pay her £3,000 in "tax" in order to receive a larger sum of money.

He was then told he had to make a further payment of £7,000 but this was stopped by his bank.

Police said fraudsters claiming you could receive a large sum of money by paying a smaller one was one of the "oldest scams" around.

Anyone being approached has been advised to discuss any such offers with friends and family first to try to avoid being conned.