Image copyright Google Image caption The arrest followed an incident at the Co-op store in Kelso

A man has been charged over a robbery at a convenience store in the Scottish Borders.

It follows an incident at about 22:55 on Monday, 28 January at the Co-op site on Roxburgh Street in Kelso in which cigarettes and whisky were taken.

Police said a 36-year-old man had been arrested and was expected to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Det Sgt Callum Peoples said the arrest had come after a "thorough investigation" into the incident.