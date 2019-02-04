Image copyright MJ Richardson Image caption Police were called out to Selkirk's Market Place on Sunday morning

A 27-year-old man has been arrested following a town centre disturbance in the Scottish Borders.

Police were called out to an incident at about 11:00 on Sunday in Market Place in Selkirk.

They found a 41-year-old man with a serious arm injury who was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.

In a short statement Police Scotland confirmed a man had been arrested and added that their inquiries were ongoing.