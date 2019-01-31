Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption The council has until the end of the month to give a written response to the public inquiry

A council has told a public inquiry the case for approving a £25m flood protection project in Dumfries is "clear, compelling and detailed".

In its closing submission it said there was no "valid, relevant or significant" reason to reject the Whitesands plan.

Campaigners against the scheme have said that "massive doubts" remain about the proposals.

The inquiry will decide whether to approve, modify or reject the project later this year.

Closing submissions formally bring the proceedings to an end in the hearing which started in November last year.

A full report will now be compiled but that is likely to take at least two months.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Council Image caption As well as cutting the flood risk, the council said the development would make the area more attractive

It will then be "months rather than weeks" until a final decision is delivered - meaning it is unlikely to come before the summer.

The Save Our Sands Group submitted its closing submission last month saying the project had little community support, was not value for money and was inappropriate for the location.

Dumfries and Galloway Council has now responded to that, saying the scheme would deliver "significant positive changes".

It said it could "largely remove the threat and blight of flooding in the Whitesands area" as well as its wider impact on Dumfries.

'Positive nature'

The local authority said it could also make the location "attractive to visit, enjoy, live and work in".

It argued that would be a "town changing" event of a "positive nature".

A Scottish government reporter will now weigh up the evidence before compiling a final report.

It will then be passed to ministers to deliver their verdict on the plan.