Image copyright MJ Richardson Image caption New documentation for nutritional assessments has been introduced at the hospital

Steps have been taken to improve care at a hospital where a previous inspection found a patient was at "high risk of malnutrition".

New documentation for nutritional assessments was introduced after the report on the Borders General in 2017.

Inspectors visited the site, near Melrose, in November last year.

They found that the majority of patients were now screened properly, although only a handful within a 24-hour target.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) found four areas of good practice and nine requiring improvement.

'Dignity and respect'

Ian Smith, HIS head of quality of care, said: "During our inspection we saw that patients were treated with dignity and respect.

"Mealtimes were well co-ordinated and managed, with a good range of snacks available to patients.

"However, to improve care, NHS Borders must ensure that older people who are admitted to hospital are accurately assessed within the national standard recommended timescales."

NHS Borders medical director Dr Cliff Sharp welcomed the findings and said the report recognised the work done through its "back to basics" programme since the last inspection.

"While good progress has been made in many areas we accept that improvement work is a continuous process and all of these practices need to be fully embedded," he said.

Nicky Berry, director of nursing, midwifery and acute services, said staff had worked hard to bring about the improvements.