A knife-wielding robber has targeted a convenience store in the Borders.

The incident happened at about 22:55 on Monday at the Co-op site on Roxburgh Street in Kelso.

Police said a man entered the shop and threatened a staff member with a knife before stealing bottles of whisky and cigarettes.

Det Sgt Callum Peoples said it was a "very frightening ordeal" and asked anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area to contact police.

After the robbery, the man left the store and headed back down Roxburgh Street towards the town centre.

He has been described as white and about 6ft tall.

He was wearing dark trousers with two high-visibility stripes at the end of each leg, a dark tight-fitting jumper, dark grey woollen pompom hat with red and white patterning and a dark scarf obscuring the lower half of his face.

Police said nobody was injured in the incident and asked any witnesses to come forward.