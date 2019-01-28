South Scotland

Man in court on Kelso supermarket robbery charge

  • 28 January 2019
Kelso Co-op Image copyright Google
Image caption Wayne Wilkes was charged with carrying out a robbery at the Co-op in Kelso in November

A man has made a private court appearance accused of carrying out a robbery at a Borders supermarket.

Wayne Wilkes, 37, of Kelso, is alleged to have committed the offence at a Co-op store in the town in November.

He was charged with forcing two female employees to open the till and robbing them of £187 while wearing a mask over his face.

He made no plea at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and was fully committed for trial.

There was no application for bail and he was remanded in custody.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites