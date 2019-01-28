Image copyright Google Image caption Wayne Wilkes was charged with carrying out a robbery at the Co-op in Kelso in November

A man has made a private court appearance accused of carrying out a robbery at a Borders supermarket.

Wayne Wilkes, 37, of Kelso, is alleged to have committed the offence at a Co-op store in the town in November.

He was charged with forcing two female employees to open the till and robbing them of £187 while wearing a mask over his face.

He made no plea at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and was fully committed for trial.

There was no application for bail and he was remanded in custody.