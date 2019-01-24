Two pupils taken to hospital Dumfries after drug incidents
- 24 January 2019
Two boys have received medical treatment after taking drugs in separate incidents at a school in Dumfries.
The Maxwelltown High School pupils, aged 13 and 15, were taken to Dumfries Infirmary as a precaution after consuming some form of tablet. They have since made a full recovery.
Both incidents happened in the last 10 days.
Police said they were working closely with staff and pupils.
A spokesman said they were following a number of leads.