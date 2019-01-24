Image copyright Getty Images Image caption KT Tunstall is one of the acts performing at this year's Big Burns Supper

An 11-day celebration of Scotland's national bard is kicking off in Dumfries.

The Big Burns Supper will include performances from KT Tunstall, Frank Turner, The Troggs and Hazel O'Connor.

Organisers said the festival promised "shows and events for all the family" in the "vibrant capital of south Scotland".

The Dumfries and Galloway event - now in its eighth edition - runs until 3 February.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Frank Turner is also in the line-up for the event in Dumfries

Other acts taking part include The Alabama 3, The Complete Stone Roses and Ed Byrne.

The Le Haggis cabaret show is also part of the proceedings for a number of evenings.

Once again the festival sees the Spiegeltent venue come to the town to host many of its events.

Image copyright Big Burns Supper Image caption Hazel O'Connor has been booked for the latest edition of the Big Burns Supper