Image copyright Picturehouse Image caption Glenn Close - who stars along with Jonathan Pryce - has been nominated for an Oscar

The producer of The Wife, which was shot in Scotland, has said everyone involved is "over the moon" with the film's Oscar nomination.

Glenn Close is in contention for the best actress award for the film, which used locations in Glasgow and near Kirkbean in Dumfries and Galloway.

Producer Piers Tempest told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme they were "delighted" at the nomination.

He said the whole team had loved filming in Scotland.

Two other films with Scottish connections - Mary Queen of Scots and Avengers: Infinity War - are also among the Oscar nominations.

Image copyright Picturehouse Image caption Ms Close has already picked up awards for her performance in the film

Mr Tempest said the quality of Ms Close's performance had already been recognised.

"We are absolutely delighted Glenn has got the best actress nomination, which is coming off a Golden Globes win and a joint win with Lady Gaga for the Critics' Choice award," he said.

"So we are really over the moon - for an independent film like this it is really fantastic."

'Great time'

He said that the filming locations in Glasgow and the Arbigland Estate in southern Scotland had provided the perfect backdrop.

"The film is set in New England and Sweden at the Nobel Prize ceremony," he said.

"The whole film - apart from two days - was filmed in Scotland.

"It was absolutely fantastic, the whole team loved filming in Scotland - Glenn loved it. We had a great time."

Image copyright Richard Sutcliffe Image caption Filming took place on the Arbigland Estate

He added that Scotland was playing a growing role in the cinema industry.

"Scotland does attract some very big films - you have big studio films, the independents and big scale TV as well," he said.

"It has just got such a fantastic diversity of location and the crews are amazing.

"You can get around quickly, everyone is so friendly it is a very supportive infrastructure with Creative Scotland and the Glasgow Film Office.

"We had a really, really good time and I think it is really beginning to pay dividends in terms of crew development and attracting more and bigger productions in."