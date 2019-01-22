Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Donald McGillvary was jailed for nine years at the High Court in Glasgow

A man who repeatedly raped a schoolgirl has been jailed for nine years.

Donald McGillvary, 37, denied raping the girl when she was aged between 13 and 16 and claimed they were in a consensual sexual relationship.

His victim told the High Court in Glasgow how he had threatened to kill himself if she ever revealed what he was doing to her.

McGillvary, of Dumfries, was convicted of raping and sexually abusing the girl in Annan between 2014 and 2017.

He was also found guilty of sexually abusing his victim when she was 12 in 2013.

'Formative years'

Judge Lord Clark told McGillvary: "You said you had a consensual sexual relationship from when she was 13, but the jury did not believe you.

"You sexually abused and raped her during her formative years and robbed her of the innocence of her childhood.

"In her evidence she said that you threatened to kill yourself if she told anyone what you had done."

McGillvary was placed on the sex offenders register.

Defence counsel Louise Arrol said: "His position is that there was a consenting sexual relationship."

Ms Arrol told the court that McGillvary had been sexually abused as a child and added: "I would ask the court to deal with him as leniently as possible."