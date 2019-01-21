A laser pen was pointed into the cockpit of a search and rescue helicopter over southern Scotland.

The incident happened over Sanquhar at about 21:00 on Sunday.

The helicopter was on its way from Newcastle to Prestwick when it was targeted from what appeared to be the Forsyth Avenue area of the town.

Police described the action as "extremely reckless" and said it could have had "catastrophic consequences" for the aircraft.

PC Douglas Black said: "We would urge people in possession of these types of device not to misuse them in this manner and remind people that matters such as this are taken very seriously by both Police Scotland and the Scottish Courts Service."