Lifeboat tows stricken tall ship to shore at Glencaple
An inshore rescue team has been called out to rescue a stricken tall ship in the south of Scotland.
The alarm was raised at about 10:50 after the 70-tonne vessel suffered a mechanical breakdown off Carsethorn in Dumfries and Galloway.
Nith Inshore Rescue Team was called out and was able to tow the large ship - La Malouine - to shore.
It took the tall ship to the quay at nearby Glencaple where it has been undergoing repairs.
"The lifeboat was tasked by the coastguard to reports of a vessel with mechanical failure and loss of steering in the Nith estuary," the rescue team told the BBC Scotland news website.
"Lifeboat quickly launched and commenced a tow - aided with the tidal flow.
"She is now safely alongside at Glencaple for repairs."