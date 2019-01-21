Image caption James and Susan Kenneavy died in the incident in November last year

The deaths of a couple whose car washed up on a south of Scotland beach has prompted a review of a road closure system used during extreme weather.

James and Susan Kenneavy, from Drummore, died in the incident near their home in November.

A report to Dumfries and Galloway Council said coastal defence work in the area was being brought forward.

It added that after talks with emergency planners the road closure system was also being reviewed.

Image copyright Leslie Barrie Image caption Plans for coastal defence work in the area are being brought forward

The car belonging to Mr and Mrs Kenneavy was found near their home village by workers clearing debris from the A716 following an overnight storm.

It prompted a major search operation in the area.

The couple's bodies were eventually found on a beach at nearby Port William.

The A716 had been closed on the night of the storm but a council report said they had been examining the system for closure of the route north of Drummore during extreme weather.

Image caption The discovery of the couple's car sparked a major search operation in November

A survey is also being carried out to identify sections of the road prone to coastal flooding and work to improve sea defences is being accelerated.

The issue is highlighted in a report to go before the council's economy, environment and infrastructure.

It said a meeting was held in December last year involving emergency planning, the roads service and engineering design.

It looked at a range of issues including:

plans to accelerate coastal defence works

a review of the current system for temporary road closure in extreme weather conditions

a survey of the A716 to identify "critical sections" most prone to difficulty

assessing the condition of the B7065 - the main diversion route when the A716 is closed

The report said that work was "progressing" with further updates expected to be given to the committee in due course.