Girl, 13, arrested over Dumfries school assault
- 17 January 2019
A 13-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with an assault at a south of Scotland secondary school.
Police said a knife was recovered during an incident at Dumfries Academy in which a boy - also aged 13 - suffered a superficial injury.
In a short statement police confirmed that the teenage girl had been arrested.
They added that a report was being prepared for the procurator fiscal.