A teenager has appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court in connection with the recovery of a cannabis cultivation worth nearly £500,000.

Albanian national Emaliano Boia was charged with producing and being concerned in the supply of the drug.

The 19-year-old made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

Mr Boia - of no fixed abode - was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again next week.

It followed a police raid at an address in Curror Street, Selkirk, on Tuesday.