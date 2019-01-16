Teenager in court over £500,000 Selkirk cannabis haul
- 16 January 2019
A teenager has appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court in connection with the recovery of a cannabis cultivation worth nearly £500,000.
Albanian national Emaliano Boia was charged with producing and being concerned in the supply of the drug.
The 19-year-old made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.
Mr Boia - of no fixed abode - was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again next week.
It followed a police raid at an address in Curror Street, Selkirk, on Tuesday.