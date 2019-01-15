South Scotland

Dumfries man in court following shop fires

  • 15 January 2019
Palmerston Cafe sign
Image caption The court appearance followed incidents at three businesses in Dumfries on Thursday

A 25-year-old man has made a brief appearance in court after fires at three businesses in southern Scotland.

It followed incidents at two Italian businesses and a Polish delicatessen in Dumfries in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Andrew Nicol, from the town, was accused of eight charges of wilful fire-raising, two of malicious damage and one of assault.

He made no plea at Dumfries Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites