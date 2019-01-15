Image caption The court appearance followed incidents at three businesses in Dumfries on Thursday

A 25-year-old man has made a brief appearance in court after fires at three businesses in southern Scotland.

It followed incidents at two Italian businesses and a Polish delicatessen in Dumfries in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Andrew Nicol, from the town, was accused of eight charges of wilful fire-raising, two of malicious damage and one of assault.

He made no plea at Dumfries Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.