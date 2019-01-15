Dumfries man in court following shop fires
- 15 January 2019
A 25-year-old man has made a brief appearance in court after fires at three businesses in southern Scotland.
It followed incidents at two Italian businesses and a Polish delicatessen in Dumfries in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Andrew Nicol, from the town, was accused of eight charges of wilful fire-raising, two of malicious damage and one of assault.
He made no plea at Dumfries Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.