Image copyright Google Image caption Police in Newton Stewart said the jewellery was of significant financial and sentimental value

Thieves have taken jewellery worth about £20,000 from a house in southern Scotland.

The break-in took place at a property in Philip Avenue in Newton Stewart between 09:40 and 21:30 on Saturday.

The occupants had been away for the day and returned in the evening to find the rings, watches, pendants and bracelets had been taken.

Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to contact them.

Det Con Jackson Service said: "We are carrying out door to door enquiries in the area at this time.

"In particular we would be keen to hear about details of any vehicles which appeared strange to the area, being parked in the streets around the Philip Avenue area on Saturday.

"Whilst the value of the property is high, no cost can ever be placed on the sentimental value of some of the pieces stolen."