Image copyright PA Image caption The bus was recovered from the field it landed in late on Saturday night.

Inquiries are continuing into a minibus crash in which one man died and 23 people were injured.

The group from Newtongrange, Midlothian, were heading to Kelso Races when their bus overturned in the Scottish Borders on Saturday.

Prayers for those caught up in the tragedy will be said in Newtongrange Church hall later.

Local minister Rev Malcolm Muir said he wanted to provide a focal point for the community to reflect and pray.

He told the BBC Scotland news website that there was a "solemnity" around the village on Saturday as local people awaited news of the crash.

And he wanted to provide a "safe space" for the community to share their thoughts from 18:00 on Sunday.

Image copyright Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Image caption The upturned bus was lying in a field next to the A6089 in the Scottish Borders

It is understood that many of those on the bus were regulars at The Dean Tavern in Newtongrange.

In a post on its Facebook page, the pub said: "The management and staff would like to pass on our condolences to those affected by the horrific accident on the way to Kelso today.

"As we wait for more news to come through, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of all those affected."

Image copyright Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A major incident was declared after the crash on the A6089 between Carfraemill and Gordon, near Lauder, at about 10:50 on Saturday.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while 22 passengers and the driver were taken to hospital.

They were treated at Borders General Hospital in Melrose, Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Photographs from the scene showed the upturned bus in a field next to the road.

Police said they were supporting the family of the man who died in the crash, as well as those who were injured and their families.

They appealed for information from anyone who could help with their investigation.

Image caption There was a large police presence at the scene of the accident near Lauder