South Scotland

Police at scene of 'overturned minibus' in Scottish Borders

  • 29 December 2018
Road closed near Lauder minibus rta
Image caption The A6089 was closed in both directions

The emergency services are at the scene of an accident in the Borders, after they received a report that a minibus had overturned.

Police were called to the A6089 between Carfraemill and Gordon, near Lauder, at 10:50.

Officers said the road was closed in both directions.

Related Topics