Larne to Cairnryan ferry lorry topple inquiries continue
Accident investigation experts are continuing their inquiries into an incident which saw a number of lorries topple over on a ferry.
It happened on P&O's European Causeway sailing between Larne and Cairnryan on Tuesday morning.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch confirmed it was still looking into the events.
It said a chief inspector could decide to investigate if "significant safety lessons could be gained".
A major emergency response was launched at about 07:40 on Tuesday following the incident in "extreme weather conditions".
One lorry driver on board described how a "big dip" caused the lorries to topple over.
Police, fire and ambulance services were sent to the scene but no-one was seriously hurt.
The port was shut for most of the day but P&O said ferries had now resumed and all its sailings were departing on time.
An MAIB spokesperson said: "We are continuing our inquiries.
"The chief inspector can decide to investigate if significant safety lessons could be gained."