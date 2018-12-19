Image caption The Marine Accident Investigation Branch will decide whether a full investigation is required

Accident investigation experts are continuing their inquiries into an incident which saw a number of lorries topple over on a ferry.

It happened on P&O's European Causeway sailing between Larne and Cairnryan on Tuesday morning.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch confirmed it was still looking into the events.

It said a chief inspector could decide to investigate if "significant safety lessons could be gained".

A major emergency response was launched at about 07:40 on Tuesday following the incident in "extreme weather conditions".

Image caption Ferry services have now resumed between Cairnryan and Larne

One lorry driver on board described how a "big dip" caused the lorries to topple over.

Police, fire and ambulance services were sent to the scene but no-one was seriously hurt.

The port was shut for most of the day but P&O said ferries had now resumed and all its sailings were departing on time.

An MAIB spokesperson said: "We are continuing our inquiries.

"The chief inspector can decide to investigate if significant safety lessons could be gained."