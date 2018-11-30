Hunt as couple's car 'washes up' on beach

Image caption Susan and James Kenneavy's grey Ford Kuga was found empty on Drummore beach.

A search is due to resume for a couple after their car was found washed up on a beach amid bad weather.

James and Susan Kenneavy's empty Ford Kuga was found by workmen clearing debris on Drummore beach, near Stranraer in the south of Scotland, at about 07:30 on Thursday.

The discovery followed heavy rain and flooding on Drummore coastal road on Wednesday.

Coastguard teams and police are due to resume the search at first light.

'Very worried'

A force spokesman said police were seeking the public's help to trace the Drummore couple, whose grey Ford Kuga - registration SJ15UKX was found washed up at about 07:30 on Thursday.

He added that the couple, thought to be in their 70s, had not been seen at home and had not been in contact with family.

Insp Craig Nicolson said "We are very worried about Mr and Mrs Kenneavy.

"We know the Drummore coastal road was closed last night due to coastal flooding, but I would ask anyone that seen the vehicle or who knows the whereabouts of the couple to contact Police Scotland.

"We have been carrying out searches in and around Drummore all day with the assistance of the coastguard and these searches remain ongoing at this time.