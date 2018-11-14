Image copyright Stranraer Oyster Festival Image caption Stranraer is playing host to the Scottish Rural Parliament this year

Hundreds of delegates from across rural Scotland are converging on Stranraer to discuss issues affecting their areas.

The impact of Brexit and helping communities to "take action" are the key themes of the event.

The Scottish Rural Parliament is held every two years and is taking place in Dumfries and Galloway.

Emma Cooper, chief executive of Scottish Rural Action who organise the event, said it was an important time to speak with "one, powerful voice".

"Every community in Scotland will be affected by Brexit, with rural areas particularly exposed, so it's important that Scotland's rural communities organise and take action to prepare for the changes ahead," she said.

The previous event was held in Brechin in 2016

She said the programme would help people to take action in their communities and influence policy in a period of change.

"With the ongoing uncertainty over the Irish border arrangements it is fitting that we are meeting in Stranraer, a town that may yet be facing an EU border on its doorstep," she added.

The Scottish government sponsors Scottish Rural Action to build a rural movement and to organise a rural parliament event every two years.

Previous editions were in Oban in 2014 and Brechin in 2016.

Rural Affairs Minister Mairi Gougeon will open the event in Stranraer with Constitutional Relations Secretary Michael Russell bringing proceedings to a close on Friday.

"I am delighted to support Scotland's Rural Parliament - the only one in the UK - that provides an opportunity for rural communities to gather, share knowledge, and engage directly with policy makers on the areas that matter the most to them," said Ms Gougeon.

"I am particularly keen that young people contribute to that discussion, it is vital that they have a voice and that we work together for the benefit of our rural communities."

Why does it matter?

