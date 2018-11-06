A fire which killed two dogs in a kennel in Dumfries was accidental, police have said.

They released a statement to address "misinformation" circulating in the community after the incident in Goldie Avenue early on Sunday morning.

It said two dogs - a labrador and a Staffordshire terrier - had died in the fire.

However, it added that a full investigation had concluded it had not been started on purpose.

"We are satisfied with the explanation provided by the fire investigators and are no longer investigating this incident," the statement concluded.